Engage, assess, and hire graduates with iMocha's Campus Hiring Solutions

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): iMocha, the world's largest skills assessment platform, has unveiled a suite of campus hiring solutions that helps provide stellar candidate experience -- before and after hiring. Using iMocha's solutions, talent professionals can engage, screen, and hire graduates in a bias-free and cost-effective manner, and drop time-to-hire by over 50 per cent.

In the last three months, 175,000+ students have been assessed on various proficiencies using the iMocha platform, with 23,500+ interviewed, and 11,500+ offers made. Using its in-built assessments and custom tests, employers were able to analyze the candidates' skill and cultural fitment by assessing their technical and functional dexterity, aptitude, and cognitive levels.

It is pretty understandable that campus hiring requires a considerable spend on costs and effort - with screening, assessing, interviewing, and offer letters being extended the same day. To make matters worse, due to manpower limitations, some companies are often restricted to a handful of students and institutions.

Using iMocha's campus recruitment solutions, organizations have been able to mitigate these issues and add predictability to their overall campus hiring process. iMocha has enabled recruiters and hiring panels to oversee and share the entire campus recruitment pipeline (from student registration and assessment to interview shortlisting, and hiring status), and has helped companies automate their time-intensive tasks such as on-campus candidate registration, proctoring, screening, and more using AI and NLP.



One of iMocha's clients clocked 6,600 candidate registrations, out of which 4,949 appeared for tests, about 172 live interviews were conducted, and 78 candidates received final job offers - all in a single day.

About the solution, Vishal Madan, Head of Engineering, iMocha, said, "Our Campus Solution, supporting 35+ programming languages and an additional 4 SQL variants, helps me hire freshers in a completely language-agnostic way for my growing team. Candidates today do not limit themselves to the languages taught in their academics; thus, engineering leadership must be flexible in hiring. While the patented pseudo-coding platform, AI-LogicBox, takes care of my DevOps and Automation QA positions, it also helps our clients with SAP, Salesforce, Cloud, and other functions. The Enhanced Proctoring Suite ensures enough integrity through ID verification, Secured Browser, and Smart Video Proctoring, amongst further checks. Lastly, being an end-to-end solution, it helps schedule and conducts L1 Technical Interviews for candidates shortlisted after the assessments."

Amit Mishra, CEO and co-founder, iMocha further added, "The innovative assessment solution offers assessments in logical reasoning, aptitude, and soft skills, business communication, functional and technical skills. Hiring panels and recruitment teams can remotely conduct live interviews to assess real-time problem-solving abilities of candidates. With the roll-out of the 5G network, there will be incredible enhancement of data transfer speeds, and advanced web-based solutions like this are going to further optimize real-time assessment, remote interviews, and engagement."

iMocha is a skills intelligence and assessment platform that enables talent leaders to make smarter talent decisions. 300+ organizations use the platform across 70+ countries to acquire job-fit talent faster and measure the ROI from their talent development and learning initiatives. iMocha empowers talent teams with its largest skill library, which consists of over 2,500 skills, an asynchronous interview platform, AI-LogicBox (AI-based pseudo-coding simulator), an AI-powered language analyzer, skill benchmarking, upskilling dashboard, talent analytics, proctoring, fraud detection, custom assessment consulting, and more.

