Engineering EdTech startup Skill-Lync appoints Engineering Veteran Dr. Amod as Director - Curriculum and Applications

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Engineering education startup Skill-Lync recently announced the appointment of Dr. Amod as the Director of Curriculum & Applications. With Dr. Amod's addition to the team, Skill-Lync hopes to enable engineering students in India to think beyond jobs and build deep technical expertise.

With his focus on building a strong industry-academia connection, Skill-Lync students now have an exclusive path to get trained in cutting-edge content upskilling for high-quality jobs. His addition to Skill-Lync's team also provides students with an increasing range of industry-relevant projects that would enhance the learning experience. He will also focus on experience centers across India with state-of-the-art lab facilities for students to get hands-on experience in the space of Automotive, Autonomous, Healthtech, and more.

Previously, Dr. Amod was an Application Engineering Manager at MathWorks, where he led a diverse group of engineers spanning multiple technical areas including AI, autonomous systems, model-based design, signal processing, VLSI, and wireless. A senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Dr. Amod was awarded a Ph.D. from Loughborough University UK, for his thesis titled "Robust game-theoretic algorithms for distributed resource allocation in wireless communication". He was also a post-doctoral research fellow at the Biomedical Signal Analysis Lab, GE Global Research Bangalore, where he worked on ultrasound imaging and biomedical signal processing.

Dr. Amod, Director of Curriculum & Applications said, "We are in the midst of an era of unprecedented technological transformation driven by AI, electrification, IoT, robotics, and 5G. It is creating a massive need for skilled engineering talent proficient in these new domains. But the rapid rate of innovation has only widened the industry-academia gap. Skill-Lync's vision to bridge this gap by reinventing engineering education resonates strongly with me. I'm excited to join the team and look forward to building the future of engineering education."

Suryanarayanan P, Co-founder & CEO, Skill-Lync said, "Skill-Lync's endeavor is to provide and build deep technical expertise for engineering students. We welcome Dr. Amod and look forward to our students benefiting from his extensive experience that will help them develop industry-relevant skills to land better jobs. We aim to push the envelope further with his induction to the team."



Skill-Lync provides industry-relevant courses in mechanical, electrical, civil, and computer science engineering domains for students in India and other parts of the world. It focuses on helping engineers get skilled engineering jobs, making sure they are technically advanced and better skilled. With this appointment, the startup wants to enable students to build deep technical expertise across computer science, mechanical, civil, chemical and bio-tech engineering.

Founded in 2015, Skill-Lync is the brainchild of two mechanical engineers who understood that the Indian education system does not prepare engineering students for what the industry demands from them.

Skill-Lync was developed and is run with a vision to create the engineering leaders of tomorrow.

With an emphasis on project-based learning, students are trained in the various software packages and tools that are fundamental in the industry. Currently, Skill-Lync is helping develop competent engineers in the field of Mechanical, Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Instrumentation, Civil & Structural, and Computer Science Engineers.

Skill-Lync is the first startup from Chennai, India to be backed by Y-Combinator (W19 Batch).

For more information, please visit: www.skill-lync.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

