Enhance critical thinking and analysis with research projects

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/Mediawire): Over the years, we have interacted with hundreds of extremely successful professionals including entrepreneurs, self-made billionaires, doctors, scientists and C-suite executives.

Two traits that successful professionals invariably display are Curiosity and a High Energy Level. They like to question the world around them. They want to learn more about their environment and understand how things work. They also display the energy and the passion to take on new challenges and to change the status-quo.

Critical Thinking and Analysis are a crucial part of a professional's toolkit. To develop these skills, you need to go beyond the textbooks and learn to ask the right questions. While most professionals acquire these skills through their life experiences, exposure to research projects is a way to develop these skills earlier in a more structured manner.

A high-quality research project shows that your interest in the subject extends beyond the curriculum. Second, you learn the discipline of not rushing intuitively to the likely answer, instead using a deliberate process in which you are guided by the data. Lastly, in working with a skilled professor or guide you learn how to organize your thoughts better, ask the right questions and then to answer those questions in the best way possible subject to the constraints.

To enhance the Critical Thinking and Analysis skills in high-school students, Scholarly presented the "Introduction to College Level Research" during Summer'21. This is a college course offered by Allegheny College, Pennsylvania USA. Students enrolled with Allegheny College for research projects in various subjects: Physics, Psychology, Economics, Environmental Science and Computer Science. They first attended classes with highly qualified professors from their respective fields and also studied the professors' research work.



These students then chose a research topic within their subject and worked with their professor. The students used various resources to collect the relevant data for their research projects. Upon completion of their coursework, students also received transferrable college credits recognized across the USA. High quality papers that were endorsed by the professors were published by Scholarly.

"We are thrilled to see so much interest from the students and parents in the Introduction to College Level Research. Students from multiple geographies including, UK, Bangladesh, Kenya and India had enrolled in the Summer'21 class. We are pleased with the student engagement and their positive feedback. Working with bright and ambitious students and helping them acquire new skills is very satisfying for us", said Vivek Bhandari, the Chief Executive Officer of Scholarly.

Bhandari further commented, "The feedback we have received from the professors is also very positive. They are happy with the knowledge and passion demonstrated by the students. We asked the students to give a final presentation based on their research project and are impressed with their work and understanding of the subject matter. While several students have done great work, we would like to recognize the top students from each field. It was not easy for us to come up with this list and we heartily congratulate all the students. All the best for your studies and future endeavors."

The projects for Introduction to College Level Research in Fall'21 started at the beginning of September. Several students are working with their research guides in their respective subjects. The registrations for Summer'22 will commence in December 21.

Scholarly helps ambitious international students locate the right universities and courses to pursue their education. We provide college credit courses and research papers to students that want to learn more and differentiate themselves for admissions to Oxbridge, Ivy Leagues and other top global universities. We help students develop their profiles and present their best version to their dream university.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/Mediawire)

