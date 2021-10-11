Enjoy Hassel free drive this festive season; book your rider with inDriver

California [USA], October 11 (ANI/PNN): As we gear up to celebrate and look forward to the holiday season, there has been a significant rise in demand for ride-hailing platforms as more people step out. Growing air traffic and a surge in city-bound passengers in the run-up to the festive season has led to the comeback of cab service providers.

"With schools and offices gradually opening up, there has been a strong upward trend in the ride-hailing business as commuters look for trusted partners. With the assurance of regularly sanitised vehicles and precautions taken for in-ride safety, inDriver is now serving rides comparable to pre-covid levels," said Pavit Nanda, India PR and Communications Manager, inDriver.

However, as the threat of COVID-19 remains present, several people prefer taking cabs over public transport to ensure physical distance, which could also be a significant reason for the uptick in ride volumes.

"The safety of both drivers and passengers is a primary concern for the company. So, we will ensure both our driver-partners and our passengers take the necessary precautions," added Nanda.

inDriver, a global ride-hailing service, aims to make it a transparent business model for both passengers and drivers. It is the only app that allows users to negotiate their cab fare before booking the ride in real-time.



inDriver was founded in 2012 in Siberia, with the idea of protecting passengers from the inflexible authority of centralised transport services. inDriver is the world's fastest-growing ride-hailing platform.

We're revolutionising transportation services with our real-time deals model and giving users what they value most: freedom of choice. In 2018, the company started an international expansion that allows our service to position with over 100 million app downloads across 34 countries in more than 500 cities.

Our philosophy of freedom has extended beyond the possibility for passengers and drivers to negotiate their mobility conditions. We work focused on meeting the needs of our users with technology; this is the main reason we have extended the services of the platform to a delivery system. We create solutions for intercity rides, and help people reserve freight transportation.

Currently, inDriver headquarters are located in Mountain View, California, has offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Moscow, Yakutsk, Recife, Gurgaon and Kuala Lumpur and has over 1,500 employees with a clear idea of providing freedom of choice for all our users.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

