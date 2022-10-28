Enjoy some festive fun in the Sun and dive into an underwater World at Kandima Maldives for a holiday to remember

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): This festive season, the Maldives' game-changing affordable lifestyle resort, Kandima Maldives, is making a splash with an anything-but-ordinary two week-long programme of activities starting 22nd December under the theme "Aqua Fantasia". Plunge into an underwater fantasy world where even the wildest imaginations are brought to life as the (desti)nation turns into a vibrant tropical paradise and ocean-inspired playground. Ring in the most wonderful time of the year the K'way with these festive activities promising fun for all ages!

Christmas classics with a kool twist

Guests are invited to enjoy familiar holiday traditions from gingerbread house decorating to a spectacular Christmas tree lighting all with a kool island twist. Complete with day-long activities for kids, including a stylish Santa arrival on Christmas day, magic show, curated dinners and an oh-so entertaining Christmas Eve party, the festive program is sure to sleigh your Christmas holiday.

Adrenaline-filled aqua adventures

Kandima invites those with adventure in their souls to splash into the New Year by indulging in a multitude of adrenaline-filled adventures. These active lifestyle experiences include a mind-boggling underwater themed art exhibition, thrilling aqua treasure hunt, and playfully competitive paddle board and kayak race.

Ignite your inner aquaholic and discover the depths of the Indian Ocean with fun dives, night snorkelling, sea bob experiences and even coral adoption for nature lovers. This festive season will be like no other for maritime imaginers and adrenaline chasers at Kandima!

Immersive entertainment experiences for everyone

Kandima is reimaging festive fun the K'way with an exciting series of immersive experiences and events for all ages! Be it spectacular dance performances from the renowned Optical Entertainment crew, complete with mermaids and a fire show, pool parties, art festival, beach barbeque or live entertainment performances, there is something lined up for every imaginative traveller! While you sit back, relax, and enjoy some alone time with your partner, Kandiland, the island resort's dedicated zone for kids, has got you covered with a curated programme of playful adventures like no other. The line-up of activities includes a magic show by internationally acclaimed Mr. Marvel from the UK, themed mermaid and superhero parties, a scavenger hunt, and more!

Aqualicious gastronomy experiences!



Kandima is sure to delight everyone's tastebuds with underwater-inspired gastronomy experiences across 10 dining options. During the festive season, all restaurants and bars will carry a simile of an underwater inspiration with fresh ingredients inspired by the ocean carefully crafted into mouth-watering dishes mimicking the underwater world. Whether you indulge in buffets, seafood popups, marine life-inspired desserts or hand-made 'kocktails', you're in for a lip-smacking experience! Additionally, guests won't want to miss the enchanting underwater New Years' Eve gala which promises to WOW.

Ocean-inspired wellness treatments

After getting your daily dose of vitamin sea, relax into an ocean-inspired wellness treatment at the award-winning esKape spa. Try the festive season outdoor aqua dome or warm lava shell massage, each personalised wellness experience will awaken your senses and rejuvenate your mind and body. Nestled in the tropical surroundings of the island, the esKape spa is the perfect place to detach from distractions and glow from the inside out.

Regardless of whether you're travelling as a couple, with friends, solo or as a family, there's something for everyone this festive season at Kandima-the koolest and most stylish resort in the Maldives! Check out the oh-so kool offers here to book your stay today for a fun-filled festive season. View the full program of festive season events at Kandima Maldives here.

This game-changing island resort is an affordable lifestyle destination that reimagines peoples' lifestyles. Kandima stands for smart, playful, rooted, and responsible hospitality. This 3-kilometer island resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul. It is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology. Kandima is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and caters for guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends, solo travellers and honeymooners. Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, this 264-room island resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, football pitch, tennis and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive centre, and its own art studio and many more facilities, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

For more details, please visit our website - www.kandima.com, or follow us on - Instagram @kandima_maldives, Facebook @kandima.maldives and Twitter @kandimamaldives.

Established in 2015, Pulse Hotels and Resorts is an umbrella brand for a range of innovative and contemporary hotels and resorts that are being built upon their core philosophy of being smart, playful, rooted and responsible. Creators of extraordinary experiences, the company uses commercial and innovative thinking to develop hotels, resorts and properties that are intelligent, inspire and delight.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

