Enriching young minds with value based education

The schools are ably steered ahead by highly experienced educationists, with all necessary infrastructure and facilities, to enable the growth and development of children.

NALAPAD ACADEMY - FOSTERING EXCELLENCE IN A WORLD CLASS SETTING

Nalapad Academy integrates technology with National and International curricula to improve the quality of education imparted in today's world. The school strives to create well-rounded individuals who are empathetic, honest and creative. A holistic approach to education is achieved by creating a good balance between theory and co-curricular learning.

At Nalapad Academy, the learner-centered approach ensures children become responsible for their own learning. Facilitators use customized instructions and learning strategies to help every learner feel comfortable and confident. The interactive classroom discussions offera safe space for expression.

The teacher-student relationship is an integral part of every classroom. To facilitate a positive relationship and to understand each student's learning preferences, the school follows a unique key practice of mentoring.

Facilitators spend time with students individually to understand their strengths, challenges, interests, and learning pace. Differentiated instructions ensure all students remain attentive and occupied while ensuring the concepts are clearly understood. Challenging tasks are given to students who complete their work early to develop Higher Order Thinking Skills. At the same time, guidance is given to students who need help. Learners feel valued and supported, and develop a liking for the subjects.

Concept-based learning helps children analyze and synthesize information for a deeper understanding of big ideas. Various learning engagements ensure hands-on learning, critical thinking, problem-solving, decision making, and other relevant and essential life skills for a successful future.

Assessment for learning is incorporated into everyday classroom practices and the feedback is shared with students. Formative Assessments which include classroom discussion, quizzes and various learning engagements ensure no child is left behind when it comes to understanding. It also helps to develop a stress-free and positive attitude towards learning.

The facilitators at Nalapad Academy understand the importance of setting classroom routines and developing a positive class culture. Classes are organized into small sections to ensure individual attention. The class begins with basic breathing exercises and a small starter activity, to get students focused before moving ahead with the learning. Every class ends with a reflection activity to understand children's learning. At the end of the day, facilitators and learners meet for the mentoring hour where they interact and bond.





Nalapad Academy offers a holistic learning environment with immersive co-curricular activities, to create a balanced curriculum that imparts knowledge and problem-solving skills in children. The infrastructure has all facilities embedded with high-tech technology.

The school is equipped with Wi-Fi zones, Apple Learning Centre's and Apple TVs in classrooms, and the children are given I-Pads for an interactive learning experience. Swimming, yoga, dance, art, music and sports are also offered. They have a state-of-the-art, half Olympic-sized temperature-controlled swimming pool, a squash court, a turf football field, apart from designated areas for yoga, dance, music and other activities.

Discipline, gratitude and empathy are a part of the daily routine at Nalapad Academy. Students learn to be thankful to people who get their day going, understand their peers' emotions and emerge asgreat future citizens of the world.

NALAPAD NEST - BUILDING THE FOUNDATION OF EARLY CHILDHOOD

Early Years play crucial role in the development of young child's personality and overall development. Nalapad Nest, a segment of Nalapad Academy, supports the child's personal development, social development, emotional development, physical development and communication and literacy development by providing a age appropriate learning environment.

At Nalapad Nest, Cambridge curriculum, Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) is practiced. To strengthen cognitive skills, young minds are engaged with various practical activities in a fun learning environment which motivates them to solve problems, observe things closely and ask questions to satiate their curiosity. Facilitators ensure one-on-one attention, expand children's knowledge and skills, guide them to become socially and emotionally aware and create a personal identity.



Nalapad Nest's unique 'Mom and Me' program emphasizes on the mother-child bond. This unique approach paves the way for fruitful learning. Other programs offered are Early Years Foundation Stage

(EYFS) 1, 2 and 3 and Foundation Stage (FS) 1 and 2.

Nalapad Nest's safe, secure and multi-sensorial preschool environment offers designated rooms and materials for role play, indoor play and a library. There is a separate area for outdoor play and younger children also have access to the swimming pool and soccer field. Assessments are primarily based on observing a child's daily activities and events. Facilitators record the learning journey and feedback is given to parents through learning ladders.

For admissions contact +91 91208-88888 or mail admissions@nalapadacademy.in

