Entertaining South Asian Community, TV Chaar brings quality with innovation

To throw a beam of light on South Asian Communities a new broadcasting channel, TV Chaar was launched in the entertainment industry of Canada.

The broadcasting channel is worldwide available on various networks and platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Roku TV, Fire TV, Google Play, Apple Store, etc.

The emerging Canada - based broadcasting channel, thrives due to its innovative shows and cutting-edge concepts centred on reflecting the South Asian community and its cultures. Its main focus is to represent the community with quality content, entertainment and information.



TV Chaar, founder & CEO Heima Khan, is a sought-after leader in the media and entertainment arena who says, "With the passage of time, more and more people have sought out original material, resulting in the emergence of numerous new channels and platforms dedicated to providing it to audiences. Only when a channel supports content that may either educate, instruct, or entertain them with their out-of-the-box thoughts and notions can become a success story."

Hailing from Dubai, Heima Khan is a phenomenal Indian media and entertainment star currently residing in Canada. Having a creative bent helped her get into the media field, where she rose to become an expert and demonstrate her prowess as the Managing Director of Studio Chaar Productions, under which she also conceived TV Chaar.

With a growing audience, TV Chaar will continue to grow and provide the best entertainment possible to the South Asian community. As the Canadian channel's unique selling point is its emphasis on portraying the South Asian community, it is also breaking the typical south-Asian stereotype and also giving great content showcasing the community.




