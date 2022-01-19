Entertainment Portal TellyExpress crossed five million viewership

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/ATK): Started in July 2011 by TellyMedia group 'TellyExpress' is continuously providing its audience with authentic news from the entertainment world.

Road to start-up to grown-up was challenging but founder Rahul Suthar and co-founder Deeba Nahal dedicated collaboration made the journey smooth for the site.

Initially, it focused to provide the latest television news, over the years TellyExpress expanded its space. From covering Hindi shows written updates, spoilers, articles, latest news to updates of regional shows to coverage on K-dramas; TellyExpress has now become India's one of the best entertainment portals.

TellyExpress is ruling all over the internet with 26.6M impressions, as per December 2021 data. The website has also recorded 6 Million viewership in the same month. These latest statics shows TellyExpress is growing by leaps and bounds.

"The passion to serve the audience with the authentic news helps us to earn reputation. We compete with ourselves and make strategies to grow more. TellyExpress is best known for only giving reliable news and we will continue doing the same"-says Rahul Suthar, Founder, TellyExpress.

"Our aim is to entertain the audience responsibly. We focus on the news more than gossips and this somehow makes us stand out. Our customer has shown trust in us for giving them only authentic news and we will stick to our service. TellyExpress is reaching new heights each day to maintain its growth, we will keep innovating with our ideas in the near future"- states Deeba Nahal, Co-Founder, TellyExpress.

TellyExpress also owns 'Justshowbiz.net' and 'TellyMedia Youtube channel under it.

Justshowbiz too has maintained its position for publishing trustworthy news since 2014. It also visions to provide the best entertainment to its audience. Audience trust this site for always giving true news and spoilers. Many Television celebrities like Vivian Dsena, Rahul Sudhir, Sai Ketan Rao, Debattama Saha, Ayesha Singh were impressed with the warmth of Justshowbiz during the virtual interviews. The site keeps bringing new interviews of famous personalities from the Television world.



According to December 2021 statics; Justshowbiz hit 10.7 M impressions and 1 Million Viewership.

TellyMedia reviews hot television news, buzz, and upcoming spoilers. It also publishes the latest virtual interviews of well-known television personalities.

Presently, TellyExpress is also focusing on covering maximum entertaining content based on regional language. South Indian shows on the site are catching mass's attention. Bigg Boss Tamil and Bigg Boss Telugu's latest season written update fetched an unexpectedly positive response from the audience. To maintain a regional crowd, TellyExpress has started giving spoilers and written updates of the South Indian shows that include Anbe Shivam, Kartika Deepam among the others.

Conclusion:

With a clear vision to provide authentic news, TellyExpress's concept is to keep its audience entertained.

TellyExpress.com also aims to get fame internationally thus started updates on k-drama and Korean drama. Mew Suppasit, a well-known Thai actor interacted TellyExpress for sending 'New Year' wishes to his Indian fans. TellyExpress is the first site to reach him.

According to 2021 data, Rahul Suthar won the Global Publishing Leaders title by adpushup for TellyExpress.com

Follow our social media pages to know more about us.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

