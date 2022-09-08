Entigrity and IMA collaborate to train and upskill 5,000 professionals in India

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) and Entigrity, a leading offshore staffing solutions consultancy are proud to announce a collaboration for the betterment of skill development among accounting professionals in India. As part of the collaboration, Entigrity, a company providing offshore staffing to accounting firms in the US and Canada, will now encourage their existing staff in India to sign up for the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification program.

IMA's CMA certification program is an advanced-level assessment for accounting and finance professionals in business covering financial planning, performance and analytics, and strategic financial management. Entigrity will hire more than 5,000 Indian professionals in the coming years and has agreed to accept CMA as one of the preferred qualifications for both upskilling its existing staff and for fulfilling their talent acquisition requirements.

With about 140,000 members and 350+ global chapters, IMA collaborates with a host of corporate partners around the world with the aim of developing talent within the accounting and finance profession. This alliance furthers mutual benefits between IMA and Entigrity by making the CMA more accessible and inclusive for young Indian students and professionals alike. It will also assist in enhancing the learning experience of students and young professionals by offering access to expertise and facilities of both organizations. Entigrity, having been a purpose-led company since its inception, has strived to provide career and educational opportunities to accounting professionals throughout India. The company has provided scholarship for studies of numerous employees who wish to pursue CPA, CMA and EA certifications.





Announcing the partnership, Pranesh Krishnan, Director of Operations, IMA India, said, "Partnering with Entigrity was the obvious choice given their experience in offshore staffing solutions with some of the world's top organizations. Indian enterprises are increasingly looking for management accountants to provide them with more strategic direction and this partnership will ensure that India will have access to best-in-class management accountants. This association will further bridge the skills gap among accounting and finance professionals in India, giving them an opportunity to pursue globally relevant certifications that enhance their future career prospects from within the country."

Valay Parikh, COO of Entigrity, added, "We are proud of our association with IMA and confident that this partnership will go a long way in strengthening the management accounting profession in India. India is the world's fifth largest economy and well on its way to become the world's third largest by 2030. With the country being a leading hub of MNCs, large Indian enterprises, and start-ups, the acquisition and retention of good talent is an important boardroom discussion now. For organisations seeking to thrive and succeed in today's globalised economy, as well as navigating regulatory challenges, hiring management accountants has emerged as a top priority. Entigrity and IMA will be best placed to fulfil this requirement going forward."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

