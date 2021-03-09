Entrepreneur and Film Maker Vibhu Maurya joins hands with ACA Films

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/SRV Media): ACA Films, owned By Alex Alonso, is teaming up with Bollywood filmmaker, a global entrepreneur, and a sociopreneur, Vibhu Maurya. He is the founder of ANT Entertainment Ltd. and has produced famous Bollywood films like "BhaagteRaho" and "Don't worry be happy". His upcoming project is a Bollywood film with Akshay Kumar.

Maurya has been embarking on great success as a filmmaker although as a young mind, he was always inclined towards real estate and made his career as a builder. After which he started building a great level of interest in mining, the digital world, the stock market and some other lucrative businesses where he bagged tremendous triumph.

He is the founder &director of companies named Sadbhav Minerals Pvt Ltd, Maurya dev builds Pvt Ltd, Oracle Realinfra Pvt Ltd and Sadbhav Group Ltd in (UK) London. Maurya shares an immense love for film making and remains connected to Bollywood thoroughly. He declined an offer to be a part of big boss 14 considering his priorities in film making and other collaborations in this area.

Vibhu Maurya's ANT Entertainment along with Brazilian film company ACA Films aims to produce new and challenging projects. Alex Alonso and VibhuMaurya are working majorly on two projects" The Last one" and "The Last Men on Earth" which may release on Netflix Premier soon. Alex is also a veteran in the film production industry and has appeared in numerous tv shows from Syfy Channel and Universal TV.

He was the solo lead on a campaign for the Brazilian sport's secretary and has won multiple film awards, marking a huge presence in more than 160 film festivals as an actor, producer, director, and VFX artist. Now he has taken upon the role to compose the board of executive producers and party films. This collaboration will surely bring new dimensions to filmmaking.



Alex Alonso's ACAisheavily involved in the American Hollywood industry with Ron Williams a writer, producer, and director in the entertainment field, and the CEO of Production at Ron Williams Studios. His dream surely seems to have reached global levels. He has written, produced, and directed various low-budget feature films, documentaries, and over 100 short films. "Team Williams" actors have appeared in hundreds of Major television programs and over 200+ Feature and Major Hollywood films.



In Fall 2021, Ron Williams Studios will open private Sound Stages in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Canada, and near Otay Mesa. Ron Williams has also helped serious actors and musicians get connected to major agents, film studios, and record labels in the industry. Brandnew names like Desmond Murray Jr. and Brian Holman bring a great deal of art and much love to the craft. The experience through association with ACA Films will therefore strengthen Vibhu Maurya's projects significantly.

The plan of global domination started in 2014 and has been a reality since then Alex joined the cast and technical crew of "Cadillac Respect", a film with Eric Robert and John Schneider directed by Christopher Michael Dailey. As per the critics, we can predict much in advance that this partnership will definitely create a new benchmark in Hollywood as well as the Bollywood Industry.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

