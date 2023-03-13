Entrepreneur Media announces Asia's Premier Web3 Summit in Bangalore with ZEX PR Wire being PR MEDIA Partner

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI/NewsReach): ZEX PR WIRE ™ is delighted to announce that they are now the official PR Partner at Asia's Premier Web3 Summit in Bangalore organized by Entrepreneur Media. The Web3 Summit 2023 will explore the most cutting-edge topics in the field, such as blockchain developments, the future of cryptocurrencies, the NFT world, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and many more. It will take place from the 12th -14th March 2023 at the Hilton Hotel, Bangalore, India.

What to expect from Web3 Summit 2023?

This exclusive event will feature leaders and uprising game - changers from the web3 ecosystem. It would have following engagement points like blockathon for devs, web 3 university for brand managers, Virtual Zone and NFT Gallery and a dedicated investor zone with startup pitchfest and 50+ category global industry awards with 30+ participating VCs/Investors from the ecosystem.

The star-studded speaker lineup includes top industry leaders from across the globe. Attendees can expect engaging lectures, panel discussions, and interactive workshops from the likes of Vineet Budki, managing partner & CEO of Cypher Capital, Akshay Aggarawal, Venture Partner of Draper Dragon Fund, Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of CoinDCX, Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder & CEO of Unocoin, Kameshwaran Elangovan, COO & Co-Founder of GuardianLink, Dr. Trivikraman Thamp, Charlene Nichols, CEO Omniverse Metaverse, Henna Venugopal Innovation Strategy Director at DTCC, Krishna Bhawanidin Digital Innovation Consultant at Page-one, Edwin Mata CEO at Brickken, Bhawana Yadav from Ascendum Solution, Atharva Sabnis Co-founder at Stealth, Ganesh Raju CEO of Akshaya NFT, Tejas Chopra from Netflix, Dr. Trivikraman Thampy Co-founder of Games 24X7, Juliet Su Fund Partner at New Tribe Capital, Shweta Malik PHP Architect from Intel Corporation, Vineet Budki Managing Partner and CEO at Cypher Capital, Co-Founder & CEO of Games 24x7, Piyush Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder of Rooter, just to name a few.

Regular tickets for in-person attendees, as well as virtual tickets, are available now at the official Web3 Summit website. Don't miss the opportunity to engage with the Web3 elite and expand your business at Asia's premier Web3 show.



Entrepreneur is America's #1 Business Media with the largest community of Entrepreneurs across the globe, a reach in 140 countries, over 1000,000 copies distributed monthly, and 10 million unique global visitors every month on [entrepreneur.com]. Entrepreneur's India and APAC HQ is in Delhi.

