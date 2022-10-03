Entrepreneur Sachin Bamgude receives 'Pride Of Maharashtra' Award by the hands of Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI/GPRC): India is one of the fastest growing countries and one of the most important reasons for that is the financial growth India has shown in past few years on global level. When talking about India's financial growth there's one name that just can not be missed mentioning - Entrepreneur Sachin Bamgude.

Founder and CMD of India's leading finance company MYSP Enterprises Pvt Ltd Sachin Bamgude was recently given the 'Pride Of Maharashtra' Award by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Chairman & MD of Apnarupee Fin India Pvt. Ltd. Sachin Bamgude received this award for his outstanding contribution to the field of Financial Services as a Dynamic Financial Entrepreneur. This award was presented by Pune Times Mirror and Civic Mirror and it is specifically an engaging conclave on 'India's Growth - Trajectory Map'.

The award ceremony took place on 30th September 2022 at JW Marriot, Pune. Entrepreneur Sachin Bamgude feels grateful for the award and has received it with the great sense of responsibility and with the vision of continuing to help in growing India's economy on global level with his company MYSP Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

To talk about Sachin Bamgude and his firm, they have come a long way since the inception of MYSP Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Established in 2008 and now slowly as moving ahead the firm has made its presence in a lot of cities of India including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Surat, Udaipur, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Indore, and Goa.

Sachin Bamgude has surely shown the way to success to many entrepreneurs. His outstanding work in many areas and his contribution in the financial growth of India has proved his worth for the Pride Of Maharashtra award. In finance they are working with more than 50 different banks all over country. In this they provide loan facility to all people from lower class to higher class. They have also done remarkable work under Prime Minister Awas Yojana for which they have received an award from LIC.

They have also worked hard for IMGC lower categories and their efforts have been recognised by IMGC with an award. Now their next big target is to start working in small cities as well. SP Finance academy which is now named as MYSP academy Pvt. Ltd. is now set to give free education of finance, real estate, digital marketing, etc. to youngsters.

Bamgude mentioned that current finance industry is of Rs 24 lakh crores and soon in next 5 years it's going to be almost double, around Rs 48 lakh crores. For this there will be a huge need of man power. Bamgudesays, that they are working on this and they are keen on creating employment opportunity for at least 100k youngsters in future.



In the total 14 years of career MYSP Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. has maintained its no. 1 position in LIC Housing Finance in all over India for continuous 12 years. MYSP Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. has many options for helping everyone in their growth. Recently MYSP Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Apna Rupee group has completed target of Rs 5000 crore in the last financial year. MYSP Enterprises Apna Rupee app is best for people who wants to become DSA, Bank DSA, Loan DSA, Bank Connector or Counsellor. Anyone who wants to grow their business from any sector can visit to www.apnarupee.com website and join for growth.

Apart from all this MYSP Finance Enterprises Apna Rupee Properties is also doing a great job. In it, people who are interested in property selling and wants to pursue a career in property business can connect through this. It has its presence internationally.

There are plenty of employment opportunities available. Sachin Bamgude works his magic in many sectors. He is not only the best in finance sector but he has also did wonders in film production. He is also working in the saffron spices.

While giving the award Minister Nitin Gadkari gave his best wishes to the award winners for their great contribution in different fields of society, he also mentioned that country needs good people who are doing good job in contributing to the growth of India with their amazing work.

While talking about the recent experience of receiving Pride Of Maharashtra award Bamgude says, "I am humbled to receive this award as The Pride Of Maharashtra by the hands of Honourable Minister Nitin Gadkari. While working I have always focused on not only my personal growth but on the mass scale. I am very happy and grateful that my small efforts towards the growth of our nation have been recognised. That gives me a motivation but at the same time it also gives me a sense of working more responsibly."

Sachin Bamgude is an entrepreneur and a leader who shows and paves the way of success. In a very short period of time MYSP Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. has made its mark on not only national but at an international level as well. Apart from recent Pride of Maharashtra Award, Sachin Bamgude and his efforts have been recognized many times with multiple awards and felicitations.

To name a few it would be, he was recently felicitated for the Highest Disbursement Figure Across The Country for his firm. His SP Arthavishva is also awarded as Top Corporate Agency In Entire Pune Region For HDFC Ltd. Just like that Sachin Bamgude has bagged many awards for his amazing work. Apart from these things Bamgude is highly active in social work. He works for needy people and for community round the clock with his Sadatara foundation.

