Entrepreneur Sanjay Nigam to come up with fashion investment based web series!

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/PNN): Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, the new funding platform created by Sanjay Nigam is ready to completely revolutionize the fashion industry. Worth more than Rs 200 Crore, the venture will be investing more than Rs 20 Crore in fashion based startups, thus helping industry members and fashion entrepreneurs to turn their dreams into a reality. Apart from Nigam, who himself has been in the industry for more than 2 decades and has businesses across different verticals, the venture is also backed by world renowned business moguls like Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman of RJ Corp, Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power, Robin Raina, CEO of Ebix Inc., Vagish Pathak, Chairperson of India Fashion Awards and Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, and so on.

Fashion Entrepreneur Fund would be Asia's biggest fashion grant and India's only fashion based funding platform, anyone and everyone from the Indian fashion fraternity can apply, be it a stylist, model, MUA, photographer, agent, backstage manager or anyone else. Apart from the industry members, FEF is also open to individuals who wish to build a fashion industry based business. Thus, one can also say that FEF is an identity which exists to completely safeguard industry members and aspiring individuals. The IP will be soon launched as webseries on a renowned OTT platform.



The founder of FEF, Sanjay Nigam hails from Lucknow, he is no stranger to creating new businesses and IPs and turning them into successful self-sustaining identities. He is the man behind India Fashion Awards, Talent Factory, India Bridal Fashion Week, Times Fashion Week, India Showcase Week, La Finesse and Show Director's Night. Apart from fashion, Nigam has multiple businesses throughout different verticals. He co-owns cigarette and tobacco brands, as well as celebrity management wings and an agro based business.

With this power packed lineup, it will be interesting to see what else is in store by the torchbearer of fashion, Sanjay Nigam.

