Entrepreneur Shubham Rathi officially launches Sharedekho, an online learning platform for stock market enthusiasts

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/TPT): Recently, Shubham Rathi, an emerging entrepreneur who is also the State President of Uttar Pradesh Students Union and State President of All India Jat Mahasabha has officially launched his new venture- Sharedekho. Through this robust and dynamic platform, Shubham Rathi aims to empower the youth of the country, particularly the ones belonging to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, by helping them in gaining knowledge and mentorship in the realm of the stock market and trading.

Sharedekho is a one-in-its-kind platform that provides stock market and trading-related learning courses to people across India. Laden with a team of experts, Sharedekho is an online platform where people willing to learn stock market-related knowledge can enrol themselves and benefit from the teachings by market mavens.

The newly-launched platform will have three courses- Basic Course, Expert Course and Elite Course through which one can avail complete knowledge about the market. The courses are designed with an aim to provide both affordability and flexibility to the people. Under these three courses, aspects like Introduction to stock market, Demat opening, buy and sell, dow theory, gap theory and much more will be covered. Understanding the affordability factor, the courses are priced at a minimal fee and are INR 5,999 for Basic Course, INR 9,999 for Expert Course and INR 14,999 for Elite Course.



The classes will be streamed digitally via video-streaming applications and will last for approximately 25 days, with approximately a daily time frame of 40 minutes. The admission for new batches has already begun and for the convenience of students, Sharedekho is providing a hassle-free admission process to the people. Candidates, willing to opt for any course, can just go to their official website and register themselves and post registration, the customer support team of Sharedekho will reach to the candidates, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free payment process.

Talking about the idea behind launching the platform, Shubham Rathi, the Founder and CEO of Sharedekho stated, "It is indeed a great moment for me as I launched my dream project. I have always felt that the share and stock market has great potential in helping people make a living, given the fact that they have the requisite knowledge and understanding of the market. A lot of times, people despite having a lack of knowledge, invest in the market incurring losses and post that, they develop a negative and false notion regarding the market. To alter this and make people self-dependent, I started Sharedekho, through which I want to impart education regarding the share market and trading."

Sharedekho, for providing appropriate knowledge to the people will also conduct 3-4 webinars per month and soon they are also planning to launch their exclusive mobile-based application which will be available to both android and iOs users.

To get yourself registered on Sharedekho, click here.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

