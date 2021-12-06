Entrepreneurs Falguni Nayar, Aman Gupta win big at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/ Lokmat Media Group): The 5th edition of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021, a memorable night celebrating glamour, excellence and remarkable success of celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Shetty and Sunny Leone.

An extravagant night celebrating achievers winning the coveted title of Lokmat Most Stylish, where personalities from all walks of life, not just from Bollywood, gathered under one roof. The 5th edition of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 was a dazzling show which took place at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai featuring some of the biggest names in film, fashion, business, sports, industry and politics. Celebrities walked their best on the scintillating red carpet in mesmerizing ensembles.

Raising the bar, a notch higher, the 5th edition of the awards fulfilled the promise of a night with glamorous stars, stylish personalities, glitz, entertainment and extravaganza. The event had many A-listers coveting for the 5th edition of the Lokmat Most Stylish awards.



The showstopper was Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa receiving Lokmat Most Stylish Business Person of the Year who recently made history with Nykaa'sIPO market debut with a bang in the share market joining India's billionaire club. On the other hand, in just five years since its launch in 2016, boAt Lifestyle's Co-founder & CMO Aman Gupta has led the audio tech brand from India to become profitable. Aman Gupta, Co-Founder, boAt was rightfully awarded Lokmat Most Stylish Entrepreneur of the Year.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards is the brain child of Rishi Darda, Jt. Managing Director & Editorial Director, Lokmat Media Group. While commenting on the 5th edition of the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards Rishi Darda said, "Lokmat Most Stylish Awards are the most awaited awards of the year and it's our privilege to kick off the award season with a spectacular night and recognize the most stylish personalities across categories. Style is a unique form of creative self-expression that deserves to be appreciated. Style is not just about fashion and glamour but it is also about creating a statement of who you are and reflects in the way you conduct yourself in thoughts and action. The goal of these awards has always been to celebrate the talent and creativity of those who set the standards for impeccable style in the country. We are delighted to see the overwhelming response, love and support that this award has received from the fraternity."

The event saw personalities across industries winning the Lokmat Most Stylish Award in various categories such as Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, Anand L. Rai, Siddharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sunny Leone, Sai Tamhankar, MrunalThakur, Siddharth Jadhav, SharvariWagh and Hruta Durgule, Kunal Raut, Rehan Khan and Manoj Jaiswal.

Popular influencers such as Luke Coutinho, Be YouNick, Krishna Shroff, Aashna Shroff and Ranveer Allahbadia. Renowned singers Shalmali Kholgade, Armaan Malik and Jasleen Royal.

