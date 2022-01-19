Entreprenuer Magazine awarded Suresh Mansharamani as India's Best Sales coach of the year

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/ATK): Entreprenuer Magazine (world's premier business magazine) recently conducted India Mentors and Business Coaching 2021 Summit & Awards to honour remarkable business mentors, coaches and organizations in India for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies.

Suresh Mansharamani, a serial entrepreneur has been felicitated as one of the most influential entrepreneurs and Best Sales Coach and Trainer of India.

IMBC is an initiative by Action Coach (world's leading Business Coaching provider), organised by Franchise India (Asia's leading integrated Franchise consulting company), powered by BusinessEx.com (the platform of choice for Business buyers & sellers) and in a partnership with Entrepreneur (the world's premier business magazine).

This event aims to empower & recognize the community of professional coaches to maximize their impact through disseminating evidence-based knowledge and its practical application by offering industry-leading certifications, research journals, career development services, networking opportunities and continuing education. Our goal is to bring together bright minds to deliver talks that are idea-focused on a wide range of subjects to foster learning, inspiration and provoke conversations that matter.



Talking about the Awardee, Suresh Mansharamani is one of India's renowned OKR (Objective Key Results) coach and mentor of millions of entrepreneurs, a TEDx speaker and the author of many best-selling books including 'specific Measurable Results: Objective Key Results'; 'Own the stage'; 'Closing Your Sales'; 'Super Power Networker' and many more.

Founder of Tajurba, a world class business networking company in Gurgaon, Haryana, the latter has successfully built a successful business and also received an award from the President of India. The firm aims at providing opportunities to entrepreneurs to interact with professionals, learn about each other's businesses and share information about each other's works. Mr. Mansharamani spares no effort in building a robust business along with the value of making money while being disciplined.

Speaking about his experience, Suresh Mansharamani says, "Currently, all young entrepreneurs believe that by reading 'Think and grow Rich' and following the laws of attraction are enough to accomplish all of their dreams and can become rich and they are simply thinking, thinking and thinking without any actionable steps". He is of the view that thinking only does not help you accomplish all your goals but execution of the thoughts and plans speak more and one must turn themselves into a doer".

He strives to provide guidance and mentorship to young entrepreneurs along with a community for entrepreneurs to reach greater heights and drive immense success.

