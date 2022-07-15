ENVI announces closure of its seed round

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI/PNN): Bengaluru-based electric sustainable energy taxi service, ENVI (Malbork Technologies) founded in 2018 by N Sanjeev Kumar raised its seed round from Bestvantage investments and marquee investors. Envi is an environmentally friendly electric vehicle and the city's only app-based B2C EV taxi aggregator service.

According to Sanjeev, founder of ENVI https://www.malbork.in/#/, the funds will be used for the funds will be allocated towards taking cars on lease, taking the EV ecosystem to the next level, and on-boarding new talent to optimize the team for its future goals.

Sanjeev outlined his vision and future outlook for ENVI "We are developing a sustainable transportation paradigm to improve one's quality of life in our communities through the deployment of zero-emission electric vehicles and the employment of low-income community people. We are expanding the number of electric vehicles on the road and producing social value in collaboration with our EV manufacturers, fast charging partners, driver community and local government bodies.

Since 2018, the brand has onboarded close to 100 EVs and saved 40+K of CO2 emissions. ENVI's revenue has grown steadily and in June the brand achieved the highest ever monthly revenue, trips and user addition. The growth is driven by some innovative customer focussed features such as choose your driver, no driver cancellations, sustainability and no surge pricing to name a few.



Recently, Yamaha Motor's Moto Business Service India (MBSI) also invested an unknown sum in B2C cab aggregator Malbork Technologies to enter the electric vehicle segment for four-wheelers. The firm intends to onboard electric automobiles in several cities, providing work possibilities for youth.

"We are proud to collaborate with ENVI and help them close the seed round. We believe deeply in the ethos of sustainability and would want to thank all our investors who supported us in this cause", said Raman Sharma, founder Bestvantage investments.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

