Envision selected as turbine supplier for India's largest hybrid C&I renewable energy project

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Envision Energy, a leading global green tech company, today announced the order of 198 MW wind turbines from CleanMax, Asia's leading C&I renewable energy company for a wind-solar hybrid project. This project is one of the largest hybrid projects developed in India under the Commercial and Industrial power offtake segment, consisting of 198 MW wind and 158 MW solar capacity.

60 units of Envision's EN156-3.3 MW onshore turbines will be supplied for the wind farm in Amreli, Gujarat. This turbine model is ideally suited for the wind and site conditions of the project. The nacelles and hubs for the turbines will be manufactured in Envision's India factory in Pune. Operation and maintenance for the wind turbines shall be carried out by Envision for the life of the project, expected to commission in a phased manner by March 31, 2023.

The 60 wind turbines will produce 720 GWh of clean, accessible, and affordable energy annually at 41.5% PLF; adequate to power 250,000 households.

Kuldeep Jain, Founder & Managing Director - Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are excited to partner with Envision Energy for our upcoming wind-solar hybrid farm in Gujarat. The hybrid farm will supply green power to 40+ industrial and commercial consumers in the state, contributing immensely to the country's energy transition goals. CleanMax has always been a pioneer in adopting new technologies and the Gujarat hybrid project will be the first C&I project in the country with the latest generation 3.3 MW wind turbines from Envision. We look forward to further collaborations with Envision in the future."

Kane Xu, Managing Director of Envision India and Global Vice President, said "We are delighted with the confidence expressed in us by the CleanMax group through this order for wind turbines and look forward to collaborating in the space of energy storage and digital solutions as well soon."

RPV Prasad, CEO- Envision Wind Power Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are proud to be selected by the CleanMax group for this unique and important project. We look forward to furthering our partnership with CleanMax and to continue supporting and enabling our clients on their energy transition and decarbonization journey in this region and beyond."



Envision Group is a world-leading green technology company and net zero technology partner. With the mission of "solving the challenges for the sustainable future of humankind", Envision designs, sells, and operates smart wind turbines and smart storage system through Envision Energy; AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC; and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns Envision Racing Formula E team. Envision continues to promote wind and solar power as the "new coal", batteries and hydrogen fuel as the "new oil", the AIoT network as the "new grid", the net-zero industrial parks as the "new infrastructure", and the construction and cultivation of green "new industry".

Envision Group was ranked among the Top 10 of 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' in 2019 by the MIT Technology Review. In October 2021, Envision was ranked second in the world on the Fortune "Change the World" list. Envision Group joined the global 'RE100' initiative and became the first company in mainland China committed to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2025.

