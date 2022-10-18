EOSGlobe launches Debt Collector VoiceBot to assist borrowers in repaying loans on time

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/PNN): EOSGlobe, a leading global BPM company, announced the launch of its Debt Collector VoiceBot to assist lending institutions in recovering delinquent debts. It is a sophisticated self-serve tool that enhances customer-bot interactions to provide seamless usability.

The Debt Collector VoiceBot uses sophisticated algorithms to interact with customers and helps in collecting debts in a timely and efficient manner. The bot can also be customized according to the needs of the lending institution. It is easy to use and can assist the customer in prompt and frictionless repayment.

This tool has been developed to provide a positive user experience for both lenders and borrowers. The bot interacts with borrowers through voice commands, making it easy for them to understand and repay their debts. This approach helps to maintain the lender-borrower dynamics while also recovering debts in a quick and hassle-free manner.



"We are excited to launch our Debt Collector VoiceBot," said Abhinav Arora, CEO, EOSGlobe. "We believe that our Debt Collector VoiceBot will revolutionize the process of debt collection by reducing the time for debt collection by 30 per cent. This is possible because the Debt Collector VoiceBot is powered by AI and machine learning algorithms that can predict the behavior of debtors and recommend the best course of action to recover the delinquent debt. The Debt Collector VoiceBot is also able to communicate with debtors in their own language, which makes the process of debt collection more efficient and less stressful for both the debtor and the lending institution. The Debt Collector VoiceBot is an important tool in the arsenal of lenders, as they work to improve their bottom line."

To know more, visit: https://eosglobe.com

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

