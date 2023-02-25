EPL Ltd. certified with Five ISO Standards Globally for Sustainable Practices

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): EPL Ltd. (formerly known as Essel Propack), the world's largest speciality packaging company, headquartered in Mumbai, has successfully completed an external certification of five ISO global standards conducted by the TUV-Nord Group and Quality Austria. These five certifications cover the areas of Environment Management System (ISO 14001:2015), Occupational Health and safety (ISO 45001:2018), Energy management system (ISO 50001:2018), Information security management (ISO 27001:2013) and Sustainable procurement (ISO 20400:2017).

With this, all EPL global sites have received certifications on these standards. ISO 14001, 45001 and 50001 are valid till Dec 2024 while ISO 27001 and 20400 are valid till Jan 2026.

The TUV-Nord India and Quality Austria (QA) India handed over these 5 certifications to the senior management of the company at the EPL HQ at Mumbai.

"EPL has always been a process driven company and these 5 certifications from TUV Nord and QA across all our plants are a testament to our adherence to the highest standards. These certifications will go a long way in assuring our investors, customers and all our business partners on our long term commitment to sustainability and market leadership," states Anand Kripalu, Global MD and CEO of EPL Ltd.

Ram Ramasamy, COO, EPL Ltd. congratulated the entire global team and highlighted the process followed for the certifications, "After a rigorous and extensive audit by TUV-Nord and QA, we are delighted to be awarded with the five ISO certifications. Employees at EPL work with the highest standards and commitment, and I want to congratulate each and every one of them for this achievement. The audit covered all our processes (Blown Film, Lamination, Slitting, Printing, Tubing & Injection Moulding). The certifications focus on our 3 pillars of sustainability, namely people, process and product and we continue to lead the pack in all these areas."

The ISO 14001:2015 is an internationally agreed standard that sets out the requirements for an environmental management system. It helps organizations improve environmental performance through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste, gaining a competitive advantage and gaining the trust of stakeholders.

The ISO 45001:2018 is an assessment standard for occupational health & safety. It is designed to help organizations put in place a safe working environment for their employees and is targeted at reducing workplace injuries and illnesses around the world.

The ISO 50001:2018 certifies the organizations' energy goals and processes and incorporates new energy efficient technologies. These are aimed at reduction and better management of energy consumption that helps reduce energy bills and improves operational efficiency.

The ISO 27001:2013 (ISMS) is the world's best-known standard on information security management and helps organizations secure their information assets - vital in today's increasingly digital world.



ISO 20400:2017 is an international standard that provides guidelines on sustainable procurement. The standard can be used by an organization that intends to improve their social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

Statement from TUV Nord

"EPL has established and implemented Environmental & Energy Management System and has got certified the same as per ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 50001: 2018. As a part of commitments towards these systems, EPL has identified aspects-impacts within its system and from certain requirements within the standard on continual improvements, environmental performance, Life Cycle perspective and applicable Compliance Obligations. EPL at corporate level has taken various steps with respect to Sustainability and includes recyclable laminates and tubes, carbon foot print, water foot print, energy conservation, renewable energy etc."

Statement from Quality Austria

"Along with Cyber security, Information security now matters more than ever. Even smaller businesses can't afford to leave data unprotected. To address global cyber security challenges and improve digital trust, EPL has implemented ISO 27001:2013 standard. ISO 27001 is world's best-known standard on information security management and helps organizations secure their information assets - vital in today's increasingly digital world.

By implementing ISO 20400:2017, EPL will contribute positively to society and the economy through making sustainable purchasing decisions and encouraging suppliers and other stakeholders to do the same. Further it will help reduce impact on the environment, tackle human rights issues and manage supplier relations, while harmonizing long-term global costs and improving their purchasing performance, hence giving EPL a competitive edge."

EPL Limited (formerly known as Essel Propack Ltd.) is the world's largest specialty packaging company specializing in the manufacture of laminated plastic tubes for a wide range of industries. Their global manufacturing footprint comprises over 20 state-of-art facilities in ten countries (China, Colombia, Egypt, Germany, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, and the United States). EPL caters to a variety of industries such as Beauty & Cosmetics, Pharma & Health, Food & Nutrition, Oral Care and Home Care.

With its vision of 'Leading the pack sustainably', EPL offers a wide range of highly innovative, aesthetically superior and customized packaging solutions in tubes.

Further information about EPL can be found on the internet at www.eplglobal.com.

