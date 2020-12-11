EPOS Makes its India Debut, Set to Unleash the Power of Audio for the Modern Indian Workforce

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): EPOS, a global pioneer in high-end audio solutions and technology, made its debut in India today. Part of the Demant Group, Denmark, EPOS operates in more than 30 countries worldwide and brings with it a stellar 115-year legacy of sound & innovation. The India launch is in line with the brand's commitment to develop, innovate and offer premium audio solutions for the modern Indian work force.

Today's flexible workforce demands versatile audio solutions that easily integrate with their devices - whether working at home, at the office or on the go - with the ability to multi-task being of high importance. The ADAPT range and EXPAND 30T by EPOS caters to professionals looking for audio solutions that adapt to their busy lifestyle through versality. It offers an outstanding sound quality, that allows flawless communication in any environment thanks to microphones that enhance speech and eliminate background noise.

Commenting on the launch, Seah Hong Kiat, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions APAC, EPOS, said, "We are excited to launch EPOS in India and look forward to playing a pivotal role in developing and offering superior audio solutions to our India business partners. With our strong sound and innovation legacy and robust product portfolio, we are confident of delivering the power of quality audio to the modern Indian workforce, across business verticals. As a first step, we will be introducing our Microsoft Teams certified ADAPT range of headsets for office professionals on the go. This brand launch is a key milestone for the EPOS brand, and we look forward to our journey in India."

Uncompromising design: The new headsets all boast a sleek and sophisticated design crafted in high-quality materials that are made to be highly durable without ever compromising on a premium look and feel - perfect for the busy professional who wants one headset to satisfy business needs, whenever, wherever. Thanks to their ergonomic designs and attention to every detail, users can rely on a headset that last comfort even after hours of wearing, empowering performance whatever the task.

ADAPT 300 Series: Stay focused with ANC that reduces background noise, helps you concentrate in busy open offices and boosts productivity on-the-go. Ensure clear business calls with a solution optimized for UC and switch easily between devices as you multitask.

ADAPT 400 Series: Take great sound everywhere. Keep moving, stay focused and be productive with an in-ear, neckband headset that delivers rich, natural sound and ANC whether at work or commuting. Tune into clear business calls anywhere, anytime, with a subtle vibrating neckband that means you'll never miss a call.

ADAPT 500 Series: Stay agile, achieve more. Cut through the noise and make your presence felt with a headset that keeps you productive in open offices, or on the move. Get clearer calls with the discreet boom arm for excellent speech intelligibility and use ANC in noisy situations to focus.



ADAPT 600 series: Maximize focus and productivity anywhere with the ultimate headset powered by EPOS AITM for crystal clear calls, adaptive ANC and superior stereo sound. Enjoy a unique UC optimized solution with machine learning enhanced microphone performance.

Expand 30T: Enjoy instant conferencing anywhere with the Bluetooth speakerphones that supports both personal and small to medium sized conferencing. Get exceptional audio performance with ultra-low distortion speaker and echo and noise-cancelling microphones with highly advanced DSP algorithms.

EPOS is an audio and video solution company developing and selling devices for business professionals and the gaming community. Based on leading and advanced technologies, the Danish founded company delivers high-end audio and video solutions with design, technology and performance as paramount parameters.

The establishment of EPOS is based on the decision to let the business segments of the joint venture - known as Sennheiser Communications - between Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG and Demant A/S evolve in different set-ups. Alongside the introduction of a new own-branded portfolio, EPOS continues to design, manufacture and sell the current Sennheiser Communications portfolio co-branded as EPOS I SENNHEISER.

EPOS is part of the Demant Group - a world-leading audio and hearing technology group. As such, it builds on more than 115 years of experience of working with innovation and sound.

With headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than 30 countries.

Find more information at www.eposaudio.com.

