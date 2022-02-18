Epsilon India is now Great Place to Work-Certified™!

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Epsilon announced today that the company has been Great Place to Work®-Certified in India (from Feb 2022 to Feb 2023).

Epsilon India has been recognized for its efforts in building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™.

Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized by employees and employers worldwide and is considered the standard for identifying and recognizing great workplace cultures.

"We are proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work®," said Ashish Sinha, Managing Director - India, APAC & MEA, Epsilon. "At Epsilon, our goal is to continue to foster a unique environment where everyone feels like they belong, can grow their careers and connect with each other. Building Epsilon in India, its culture and everything we mean to all our stakeholders has been an ongoing process, and this certification is a testament to that. And we will continue our efforts to empower our people, make them feel valued, heard and appreciated," he added.



Epsilon has been operational in India for more than six years and plans to continue growing its 2,900-strong team in the coming years.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL™.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

