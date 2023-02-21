EQ India certified as a global top employer by Top Employers Institute

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): EQ India, the India GIC of the leading Shareholder Management Fintech, EQ, has been included in an exclusive listing of certified global top employers by the reputed Netherlands-based Top Employers Institute.

The Top Employers Institute recognized EQ India for its ability to provide an equitable, learning, inclusive, employee-friendly workplace with a rewarding work environment to its more than 1,250 employees.

EQ India's people strategy is focused on professional development, providing opportunities for career progression, enabled by a robust learning framework and upskilling. EQ India also prioritizes the physical and mental well-being of its employees by putting in place an effective support system, including partnerships with external service providers, internal leave policies, and so on.



EQ India believes in diversity and having an inclusive environment, which respects cultural differences and believes in providing equal employment opportunities, which the company's 40 per cent women workforce is a testament to.

Speaking about this recognition, Anand Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, EQ India, said, "EQ India represents around 25 per cent of our global workforce. Every member of our EQ India family is a key contributor to our global success. It is important to create an environment that fosters the growth of each of our team members which will result in collective growth, and this has always been our endeavour in EQ India. This recognition from Top Employers Institute is a validation that we are progressing in the right direction concerning our people practices and motivates us to do more."

According to Nikhil Raj, Director, HR, EQ India, "We pride ourselves in providing careers to our employees, providing an opportunity and environment for everyone to grow and excel. EQ India's HR policies have now been benchmarked against the best-in-class companies by the Top Employers Institute. With this award as a motivation, we are confident we will continue to keep up the momentum of all-around welfare and best practices for our colleagues."

The Top Employers Institute has been at the forefront of recognizing excellence in various organizations' employee practices through an annual certification cycle using a dedicated methodology. This year's listing includes companies such as TCS, DHL, SAP, HCL, etc. The Top Employers Institute has certified 2,053 organizations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of nine million employees globally.

