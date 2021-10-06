Equipping hospitals with COVID-19 preparedness, United Way Delhi continues to support the fight against Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aimed towards strengthening the preparedness of charitable and government hospitals and COVID care centres in effectively responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way Delhi recently supported the Holy Family Hospital and a charitable COVID Care wing with medical apparatus crucial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, in the latest leg of the intervention in the national capital.

Under the intervention, United Way Delhi supported Holy Family Hospitals, a charitable institution active in NCR, with 5 Ventilators & 10 Monitors for Neonatal and Paediatric treatment, ten fully automatic ICU beds for paediatrics, and 3 Side Stream EtCo2 Module with support from a corporate partner. This apparatus will enable the charitable hospital to attend to the community's crucial healthcare needs during a crisis.

Under the initiative, the organization also equipped a COVID Care Center with 46 Multi Para Monitors, 3 Ventilators, 19 fully automatic patient beds, and 44 Oxygen Cylinders to treat COVID-19 patients in Delhi effectively.

Through the initiative, United Way Delhi aims to support the underprivileged sections, the one who needs the most during a crisis like second wave peak, by facilitating convenient access to healthcare essentials to treat the virus. The donated machines are life support equipment which will be helpful in case of any shortage in the larger supply.

"We are thankful to United Way Delhi for supporting us adjust to the potential surge in requirements of critical care apparatus for COVID-19 treatment. The equipment will be instrumental in our comprehensive approach to prepare for a spike in positive cases and ensuring access to those in immediate need," said Fr. George PA, Director, Holy Family Hospital.



Committed to supporting the nation's fight against Coronavirus, United Way's United Against COVID-19 response aims to ease the pressure on existing medical support towards a seamless treatment of COVID-19 patients. United Way is strengthening the ongoing efforts of the government to boost the fight against the disease and prevent a potential third wave.

"With the high community transmission of COVID-19 during the second wave, the number of people requiring hospitalization for critical care spiked causing pressure on the medical infrastructure and the frontline warriors on attending the patients in immediate need. We, at United Way Delhi, believe that the infrastructural preparedness of Government & Charitable Hospitals in responding to contingent care can support the nation to fight against the pandemic. We are thankful to our partners for joining hands for the cause," said Sachin S Golwalkar, CEO of United Way Delhi.

Ever since the onset of the pandemic, United Way Delhi, under its United Against COVID-19 Response, has spearheaded a comprehensive approach towards tackling the pandemic.

Under the United Against COVID-19 initiative, the organization has so far reached out to the hospitals, police force personnel, local communities, and shelter homes in Delhi, NCR, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Pune, Baroda, Chennai, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu with various intervention support such as COVID testing equipment, Hospital Support Packages, Frontline Workers Kits, Family Essential Kits, and support for Shelter Homes impacting 25,00,000+ individuals collectively.

United Way Delhi (UWD) is an independent local not-for-profit organization affiliated to the United Way Worldwide Family - one of the World's Largest Leadership with 1800 affiliate chapters across 41 countries. United Way Delhi (UWD) since 2008, is working actively to advance the 'common good' for the local community through innovative interventions and partnerships.

