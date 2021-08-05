Equirus Group forays into insurance broking with launch of Equirus Insurance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Equirus Group, a Mumbai-based investment bank is one of India's fastest-growing investment bank in the market offering trusted advice and better solutions across multiple needs in equity, debt, and advisory.

The brand has recently announced the launch of its new wing, Equirus Insurance. Under this vertical, the group will offer insurance broking services to its corporate clients.

Additionally, the new wing will also provide services such as risk consulting, insurance program reviews, gap analysis, and placing the risk premium with best terms across the right underwriters which are best fitted to that particular risk program.

Equirus Insurance will step in the domain as a Risk Management & Insurance Expert who will bring the best solutions on corporate insurance broking to the table. The group wants to earn the recognition of being the best claims service provider of complex risks such as projects, infrastructure, Fire & Property, Marine liability claims, recurring and volume-based claims like group health. Working with a consultative and knowledge partnering approach, Equirus wishes to manage the enterprise-level risk as a key account manager.

Speaking on the occasion of Equirus Insurance launch, Arun Garg, Equirus Insurance, said, ''Our purpose is to be seen as the best corporate partner, in helping them with their insurance needs. We wish to help them understand the value of curating an efficient risk management matrix via our extensive research. We also want to assist them through our corporate help desks which caters to various lines of insurance risks across sectors. We would want to be counted amongst the industry specialists. All in all, we envision being reckoned as a super-specialist in the area large iinfrastructure and projects space.'' Arun, prior to this had implemented large projects in the area of Power and infrastructure for the Reliance Group.

Given the current under-penetration of insurance, lot of corporates will benefit with increased awareness on risk management, Equirus seeing the opportunity decided to come up with its insurance wing.



The group with this move aims at offering a fine balance between corporate needs and insurance options. Playing the role of an intermediary between both the parties, it will be offering best-fitted insurance solutions at optimal costs to its customers.

The group also desires to increase awareness and help in the objective of higher insurance penetration. Equirus wants to showcase the advantages of scientific risk management and protection from financial risk/loss situations arising out of any uncertainty.

Equirus Capital provides full-service Investment Banking services for corporate clients and HNI customers and offers services covering equity capital markets, debt capital markets, structured finance, PE, M&A, insurance broking and wealth management.

Its wholly owned subsidiary Equirus Securities is member of NSE and BSE. It also offers depository services, portfolio management and research apart from institutional equities. Equirus has done more than 180 transactions across M&A, PE, IPOs, QIPs, Rights Issue and Structure Finance raising c. $6 billion in the process.

Over the last 14 years, Equirus has built impeccable credentials across domains and has created a niche for itself in its ability to structure and deliver transactions in-line with the client requirements.

For more information, please visit, www.equirus.com.

