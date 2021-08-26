Equirus scales new heights in capital market transactions, closes 5 transactions worth Rs 42 billion in 45 days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Equirus Group, a Mumbai-based investment bank, one of India's fastest-growing investment banks in the market recently announced the closure of 5 transactions worth Rs 42 billion in just 45 days! With the successful listing of Krsnaa Diagnostics, Equirus has gained solid momentum on the capital markets front raising this significant amount via its transactions.

It was just recently that Equirus Capital closed the INR 12.13 billion IPO of Krsnaa Diagnostics. The issue, with a quality anchor book, was overall subscribed ~64.4x, with the QIB subscription at ~49.8x, HNI subscription at ~116.3x, and Retail subscription at ~41.95x. The closure of the INR 7.31 billion IPO of Rolex Rings, as well as the INR 7.00 billion QIP of Minda Industries, happened in the week leading to the Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO making it a hat-trick moment for the Team. Furthermore, with the earlier deals of INR 9.63 billion IPO of GR Infrastructure and INR 6.56 billion NCD Issuance of IIFL, Equirus Capital closed 5 transactions worth Rs. 42 billion across industrial, healthcare, infrastructure, and BFSI sectors in just a span of a month and a half. The deals attracted investor interest of over INR 2.5 trillion. The pipeline is robust with 4 more ECM transactions to be launched.

Speaking on this achievement, Ajit Deshmukh, Managing Director and Co-head Investment Banking, Equirus, said, "We would like to thank all the stakeholders associated with us throughout this phase. Closing 3ECM deals within a week, completing a total of 5 transactions, and raising Rs. 45 billion transactions in just 45 days is indeed a milestone in Equirus Capital's journey so far. We are elated and this is indeed a proud moment for the group. Achievements like these are the outcome of our tremendous and collaborative teamwork and I am sure that this is just the beginning of many more milestones that we intend to achieve in the times ahead."



Equirus is recognized for offering trusted advice and better solutions across multiple needs in equity, debt, and advisory in the industry. Throughout its presence of 14 years, Equirus has conducted and managed 166+ successful transactions and has been able to raise more than USD 5.4 billion.

Equirus Capital provides full-service Investment Banking services for corporate clients and HNI customers and offers services covering equity capital markets, debt capital markets, structured finance, PE, M&A, insurance broking, and wealth management. Its wholly owned subsidiary Equirus Securities is a member of NSE and BSE. It also offers depository services, portfolio management, and research apart from institutional equities. Equirus has done more than 180 transactions across M&A, PE, IPOs, QIPs, Rights Issue, and Structure Finance raising c. $6 billion in the process. Over the last 14 years, Equirus has built impeccable credentials across domains and has created a niche for itself in its ability to structure and deliver transactions in line with the client requirements.

For more information, please visit www.equirus.com.

