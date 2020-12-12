Equities close in green zone, ONGC gains on rising crude prices

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended higher in a volatile session on Friday after a day's break amid mixed global cues.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 139 points or 0.3 per cent at 46,099 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 36 points or 0.26 per cent at 13,514.

Nifty auto, IT and pharma slipped by thin margins but all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone. Nifty PSU bank and metal were up by 1 per cent each, FMCG by 0.9 per cent, realty by 0.8 per cent and financial service by 0.3 per cent.



Among stocks, energy majors performed well with ONGC gaining by 5.4 per cent to Rs 96.65 per share. NTPC was up by 5.3 per cent, GAIL by 5 per cent, Coal India by 2.5 per cent and IndianOil Corporation by 1.6 per cent.

The other prominent winners were State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Titan, ITC and Tata Steel. However, those which showed marginal losses were Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, UPL and Cipla.

Meanwhile, Asian shares bounced back as progress on COVID-19 vaccines boosted investor sentiment but tricky Brexit negotiations and US stimulus talks capped gains in riskier assets.

Japan's Nikkei dropped by 0.35 per cent but South Korea's Kospi rose by 0.89 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng moved up by 0.36 per cent. (ANI)

