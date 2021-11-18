Equity benchmark indices close in red; metals, auto drag Sensex down by 433 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): The key equity indices had a volatile day on Thursday. The market opened in the green, but the benchmark index continued the downside move throughout and all the sectors ended in the red at the closing bell.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 433.05 points or 0.72 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 133.90 points or 0.75 per cent.



In BSE Sensex, the sectors which plummeted the most were the metal sector with a decline of 2.76 per cent, the auto sector with 2.32 per cent, and the capital goods with 1.89 per cent.

Among stocks, the top gainer was State Bank of India (SBI) which surged 1.16 per cent to Rs 503.95 per share, followed by Power Grid Corp up by 0.63 per cent to Rs 192.35 per share. HDFC Bank, Reliance, and ICICI Bank too traded with a positive bias.

Meanwhile, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) cracked by 3.28 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra down by 3.19 per cent and HCL Tech by 2.88 per cent. (ANI)

