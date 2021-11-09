Equity benchmark indices close in red, Sensex down by 112 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Indian equity market closed in red on Tuesday as the metal and consumer durables sector shares plummeted.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 112.16 points or 0.19 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 24.20 points or 0.13 per cent.

In BSE Sensex, the sectors which plummeted were the metal sector with a decline of 0.81 per cent, the consumer durables sector with 0.52 per cent, and the finance sector with 0.48 per cent.

Among the gainers for the day were the industrials sector with 1.32 per cent and the auto sector with 1.28 per cent.

Among stocks, the top gainer was Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), which surged 3.92 per cent to Rs 892.90 per share, followed by Larsen & Toubro up by 1.18 per cent to Rs 1,946.85 per share. State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Reliance too traded with a positive bias.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank cracked by 1.82 per cent, followed by HDFC down by 1.44 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 1.42 per cent. (ANI)