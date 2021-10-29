Equity benchmark indices close in red; Sensex plummets 677.77 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Indian equity market closed in the red on Friday as the energy and information technology shares plunged.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 677.77 points or 1.13 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 185.60 points or 1.40 per cent.

In BSE Sensex the sectors, which plummeted were the energy sector with a decline of 1.90 per cent, the information technology sector with 1.60 per cent, TECK with 1.35 per cent and banking with 1.12 per cent.



Among the gainer for the day were the basic materials sector with 0.55 per cent and realty with 0.53 per cent.

Among stocks, the top gainer was UltraTech Cement, which surged 2.61 per cent to Rs 7,632.75 per share, followed by Dr Reddys Labs up by 2.21 per cent to Rs 4,670.05 per share. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel and Titan Company too traded with a positive bias.

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra cracked by 3.53 per cent, followed by NTPC down by 3.05 per cent and Induslnd Bank by 2.62 per cent. (ANI)

