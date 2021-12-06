Equity benchmark indices slump; IT drags Sensex down to 949 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): As all sectors witnessed a loss of at least a per cent, the benchmark index closed in red on Monday.



At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 949.32 points or 1.65 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 284.40 points or 1.65 per cent.

In BSE Sensex, among the sectors, the IT and TECK sector plummeted by over 2 per cent each at 2.49 and 2.44 per cent respectively. No sector gained today.

Among stocks too, there were no gainers for the day. While IndusInd Bank cracked by 3.75 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv down by 3.43 per cent and Bharti Airtel by 2.96 per cent. (ANI)

