Equity benchmark indices snap 3-day losing streak, close in green

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Days ahead of Diwali, the Indian equity market sky-rocketed on Monday, snapping the three-day losing streak as the realty and telecom sector shares gained maximum.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 831.53 points or 1.40 per cent, while the Nifty50 gained by 258.00 points or 1.46 per cent.



In BSE Sensex all the sectors gained. The sectors that saw maximum gain were the realty sector that was up by 3.56 per cent, the telecom sector that was up by 3.33 per cent, the metal sector that was up by 3.27 and TECK was up by 2.42 per cent.

Among stocks, the top contributor was Induslnd Bank, which surged 7.75 per cent to Rs 1,228.35 per share, followed by HCL Tech a surge of 3.91 per cent to Rs 1,189.10 per share. Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra too traded with a positive bias.

However, Mahindra & Mahindra cracked by 1.56 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv by 1.49 per cent and Nestle by 0.60 per cent. (ANI)

