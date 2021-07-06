Equity indices close at flat levels, Tata Motors slips 8.5 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): Key equity benchmarks traded in a narrow range and closed in the red zone on Tuesday as investors awaited the impact of gradual opening up of economy amid second wave of Covid-19.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 19 points or 0.04 per cent at 52,861 and the Nifty 50 ticked lower by 16 points or 0.1 per cent to 15,818.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto down by 1.7 per cent, PSU bank by 1.2 per cent and IT by 1 per cent. But Nifty financial service and private bank gained by 0.9 per cent each.

Among stocks, Tata Motors skidded by 8.5 per cent to Rs 316.60 per share after the company flagged shortage of semiconductors. Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki dropped by 1.2 per cent each.

Tech Mahindra lost by 2.3 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 1.4 per cent, Infosys by 1.1 per cent, Nestle India by 1.1 per cent and Reliance Industries by 1 per cent.

However, UltraTech Cement gained by 3.2 per cent to Rs 6,937.05 per share. HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel also were in the green terrain.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as US markets were closed on Monday to mark the Independence Day holiday, leaving the region without a strong lead.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.25 per cent as healthcare stocks dropped in line with mainland peers. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.16 per cent and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.36 per cent on tech boost. (ANI)