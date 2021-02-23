Equity indices close flat, Tata twins top gainer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed flat after a volatile session on Tuesday amid growing concerns and curfew restrictions in Maharashtra due to spreading Covid-19 infections.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 7 points or 0.01 per cent at 49,751 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 32 points or 0.22 per cent to 14,708.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal gaining by 3.9 per cent and realty by 2.7 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Steel closed 7.2 per cent higher at Rs 734.10 per share while Hindalco was up by 5.7 per cent at Rs 334.15. Tata Motors jumped by 6.6 per cent to Rs 324.70 per unit.

DLF was up by 4 per cent to Rs 305.80 per share while Godrej Properties advanced by 3.46 per cent to Rs 1,496.05. Energy major ONGC gained by 5.7 per cent to Rs 112.35 per share.

However, Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped by 3.9 per cent to Rs 1,873.80 per share. The others which lost included HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies and Wipro.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rebounded from two-week lows as rising commodity prices boosted market expectations of an improved growth outlook.

Hong Kong advanced by 1.03 per cent higher on gains in financials and energy firms. But the tech-laden South Korea's Kospi was a prominent loser, down 0.31 per cent.

Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday. (ANI)