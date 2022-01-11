Equity indices open flat amid mixed global cues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Equity indices on Tuesday opened flat amid mixed global cues.

At 9.15 am, NSE Nifty was up by 0.23 per cent or 41.20 points at 18044.50, while BSE Sensex was up by 0.25 per cent or 152.11 points at 60547.74.

IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries and Britannia Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India, Bajaj Finance and Nestle India. (ANI)