Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 341 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on the final day of 2021 on Friday.

At 9.19 am, BSE Sensex was up by 341.30 or 0.59 per cent at 58135.62, while NSE Nifty was up by 99.80 points or 0.58 per cent at 17303.75.

Hindalco Industries, Titan Company, UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries and Axis Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty. (ANI)