Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 44 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Indian stock market opened in green on Tuesday with less than 0.5 per cent slump in the key indices, Sensex and Nifty.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex rose by 43.76 per cent points or 0.08 per cent to close at 52,737.33 points at 9.17 am

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was up by 17.80 points or 0.11 per cent to 15,749.90 points.



Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in Hindmotors, Tata Steel, Reliance, Adani Power and HCL Technologies stocks.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto were the major gainers in the early trade, while Tata Steel, HUL, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Britannia were the top losers.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex closed 153 points down in a volatile session amid negative cues from its global peers.

A day after crashing by around 2.7 per cent the Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex witnessed volatile trading and ended the day in the negative for the third straight trading session. (ANI)

