Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): The equity indices on Monday opened in red with the Sensex down by 232.32 points and Nifty down by 82.30 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 232.32 points or 0.40 per cent at 57600 at 9.15 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17194 at 9.15 am, down by 82.3 points or 0.48 per cent.
On the Sensex, the sectors trading on a positive bias were consumer durables and consumer discretionary goods and services among others. (ANI)
Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 232 points
ANI | Updated: Feb 21, 2022 09:35 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): The equity indices on Monday opened in red with the Sensex down by 232.32 points and Nifty down by 82.30 points.