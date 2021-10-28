Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 256 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday with Sensex down by 256.40 points and Nifty down by 86.60 points.

The BSE S&P Sensex opened at 61,081 points, down 256.40 points or 0.42 per cent from the previous close of 61,143.33 points. During the trade, it has touched a low of 60,722.87 points. It was trading at 60886.93 points at 9:30 am.

The NSE Nifty was down by 86.60 points or 0.48 per cent. It was trading at 18,124.40 points at 9:30 am. It has touched a high of 18,190.70 points and a low of 18,083.80 points during the trade so far.

In the Sensex, sector which is trading high is capital and goods sector, while metal, basic materials, realty, power, consumer durables sectors are trading low. (ANI)