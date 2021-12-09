Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 84 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Thursday with Sensex down by 84.08 points and Nifty down by 153.20 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 84.08 points or 0.14 per cent at 58565.60 at 9.34 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 37131.50 at 9.34 am, down by 153.20 points or 0.41 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are energy and healthcare sector, while the banking sector is trading low. (ANI)