Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 208 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 208.50 points and Nifty up by 72.25 points.



The benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened higher for the second consecutive day as COVID-19 vaccine progress has shored up the global sentiment.

At 9:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 208.50 points or 0.47 per cent at 44,341.19.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,998.70, at 9:16 am, up by 72.25 points or 0.56 per cent. (ANI)

