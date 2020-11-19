Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Thursday with Sensex down by 282.75 points and Nifty down by 81.10 points.
At 9:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 282.75 points or 0.64 per cent at 43,897.30.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,857.15, at 9:16 am, down by 81.10 points or 0.63 per cent. (ANI)
Equity indices open in the red, Sensex down by 282 points
ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2020 09:30 IST
