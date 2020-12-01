Equity indices trade in green during afternoon session, Sensex up by 389 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Indian equity benchmark indices were trading in the green on Tuesday afternoon.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex opened at 44,435.83 and was trading at 44,538.52 (at 12:15 pm), up by 388.80 points or 0.88 per cent. BSE Sensex was trading at a high of 44,599.02 points and low 44,118.10 points so far in the trading session.



Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 13,078.65 points (at 12:16 pm), up by 109.70 points or 0.85 per cent.

During the trading session, the sectors trading high were -- realty up by 3.24 per cent, telecom higher by 2.86 per cent, oil and gas went up by 2.21 per cent and utilities increased by 1.85 per cent.

The sector trading low was - consumer durables down by 0.17 per cent. (ANI)

