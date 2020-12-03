Equity indices wipe out early gains to close flat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Key equity indices touched record highs in the morning session on Thursday but closed flat as investors remained cautious on the coronavirus and vaccine front.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 15 points or 0.03 per cent at 44,633 while the Nifty 50 gained by 20 points or 0.13 per cent at 13,134.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU bank up by 4.7 per cent, metal by 2.4 per cent, auto by 1.6 per cent and pharma by 1 per cent. But Nifty financial service, IT and private bank were in the red zone with thin margins.



Among stocks, auto major Maruti Suzuki accelerated by 7.3 per cent to Rs 7,732.25 per share. Energy major ONGC was up by 4.5 per cent, Asian Paints by 4.4 per cent, NTPC by 4.1 per cent ane Hindalco by 4 per cent.

However, HDFC Bank slipped by 1.9 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed strictures on the bank after recent outages on internet and mobile banking. The stock closed at Rs 1,380.30 per share.

Among the other losers were SBI Life which dipped by 2 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Bajaj Auto.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were subdued after a choppy day of Wall Street trade due to a disappointing US jobs report.

Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.03 per cent while South Korea's Kospi gained by 0.76 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng ticked up by 0.74 per cent. (ANI)

