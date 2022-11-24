Equity Masters trains students in Live market hours, on how to trade in Indian stock market

New Delhi (India), November 24 (ANI/PNN): Equity Masters offers a one-of-its-kind Live Trading Mentorship programme with live market support.

The three-month programme focuses on intraday and swing trading in equities and derivatives actively during each day of the week. Moreover, the course helps participants become successful and knowledgeable full-time or part-time traders in the market.

The entire course is conducted online (via Zoom meeting) for the convenience of the participants. In addition, separate batches are conducted in English, Kannada, and Hindi. The course recordings are available for the participants for lifetime.

Enrolled candidates also get some additional benefits alongside the mentorship programme. Equity Masters conducts online live webinars in the 4th week of every month so that you can interact with the mentors and clear all your doubts. The company also offers instant chat support for all registered members through WhatsApp. Moreover, participants get lifetime access to Telegram and WhatsApp groups where they can meet like-minded people to support each other and grow together.



Equity Masters was founded by its CEO and Head Mentor Ajay Kudva, who has been a consistently profitable stock market trader for the last 7 years. He specialises in a unique method of price action analysis and trading. He is an automobile engineer who has become a full-time stock market trader cum investor.

As the CEO of Equity Masters academy, Ajay Kudva oversees the business and overall development. He also handles strategic planning, marketing, finance management, and digital growth. He is also offering the unique Live Trading Mentorship programme to promote stock market literacy among budding and experienced traders alike.

Talking about the Live Trading Mentorship programme, Ajay Kudva says, "Over the last few years, stock market trading has emerged as a popular investment avenue among young Indians. Quite naturally, the stock market is not only about profits. Trading without any solid stock market knowledge foundation or robust trading strategy in place may cause significant losses. Equity Masters has brought a unique Live Trading Mentorship programme that will help traders grow in terms of market knowledge and skill. The entire course is online and conducted each day of the week during market hours to prepare traders and investors more effectively."

Equity Masters is a team of talented professionals from different backgrounds who are now full-time traders working with Equity Masters. The company is on a mission to provide the right knowledge about trading and investing to Indian traders. Moreover, it envisions creating a robust community of Indian Stock Market Traders who believe in logical trading concepts. With its Live Trading Mentorship programme, Equity Masters is all set to assist people in becoming financially literate.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

