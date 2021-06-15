Erisha Agritech inks long-term deal with Minsk Tractor Works

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): MTW (Minsk Tractor Works), the Belarusian brand of agricultural machinery, has reached a long-term agreement with New Delhi-based Erisha Agritech Private Ltd. (India) for the localization and assembly of tractors under the joint brand "DARSH BELARUS".

The agreement was signed between Vitali M Volk, General Director, MTW, and Darshan Rana, Managing Director, Erisha Agritech Private Limited (A Rana Group Company).

Erisha Agritech Private Limited will acquire 200 units of Belarus tractors by the end of year 2021. As part of the implementation of the deal, localization and assembly of tractors under the "DARSH BELARUS" brand will get underway at the Indian sites of Erisha Agritech Private Limited soon.

Belarus tractors, first manufactured in 1950, have sold more than 5 million tractors till date. These tractors have been in use in India for over 50 years without any major repairs. The new agreement with MTW will enable Erisha Agritech Private Limited to power optimum farming solutions to farmers and provide them with high-end technology.

The two companies are also looking towards inking new deals for the supply of tractors to India's neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, too in the near future.

According to Darshan Rana, Managing Director, Erisha Agritech Private Limited, "The agreement signed with Minsk Tractor Works (MTW) will bring back the legacy of Belarus tractors in India. Indian farmers feel proud to be associated with the strong brand of Belarus tractors as they are known for their ruggedness, reliability and robust looks.



Erisha Agritech is now a brand of choice among smart farmers in India, and we have been contributing to agricultural growth by providing innovative combine harvesters, tractors, and implements from the world's top technology partners at the most affordable prices."

The Indian enterprise of the Rana Group is also the main promoter of Gomselmash in India through a 50:50 Joint Venture with OJSC "Gomselmash", of the Republic of Belarus. The JV, which was formed in 2017, operates as Gomselmash India Private Limited. "Gomselmash" is one of the largest manufacturers of agricultural machinery in the world and is the market leader in combine harvesters and other complex agricultural machinery such as forage harvesters, potato harvesters, sugarcane harvesters, and cotton harvesters.

Besides, Erisha Agritech Private Limited also has an exclusive partnership with Bobruiskagromash, a Belarus company which has the expertise in hay management and dairy equipment, such as square baler, round straw baler, hay rake, silage mower and other tillage implements.

Erisha Agritech Private Limited is a Rana Group company, which is into the manufacture, supply, export, sales and after sales services of agricultural machinery in India. Erisha Agritech Private Limited, which operates as per the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" mission of Government of India under the Make in India programme, has on its menu complete agriculture solutions under one roof - right from equipment that help in field preparation to crop sowing, protection to harvesting and hay management processes.

The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing units are equipped with advanced machinery capable of executing bulk orders with precision. Global partners include top technology majors such as Gomselmash CJSC, MTW CJSC, Bobruisk Agromash, Lidselmash from Republic of Belarus and other partners from European countries.

