EROS Group to offer ready to move premium office and exclusive retail space at prime locations of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Real Estate giant EROS Group that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities, announced today the relaunch of its flagship project in Delhi NCR.

Intended to offer a world-class lifestyle inspired by international standards, Eros Group said it will offer lease and sell model for its flagship project Eros Corporate Tower, Eros Corporate Park, Eros Corporate Avenue and Eros City Square.

Avneesh Sood, Director, Eros Group, said "We are delighted to announce the Re-Launch of our properties in the form and lease and sell model. All the projects are intended to bring world-class businesses to operate from a globally benchmarked workplace with a blend of retail experiences, green open spaces in addition to excellent connectivity options. Eros Corporate Tower, Eros Corporate Park, Eros Corporate Avenue and Eros City Square is not just another address; it is the signature address for businesses across the city. With iconic designs and architecture, all our projects will help rise in business productivity."

Eros Corporate Tower, an approximately 25,000-sq. ft area available located in Nehru Place and Eros Corporate Avenue, an approximately 70,000-sq. ft area available located in Sector 32 Gurgaon will be in Lease model.

While Eros Corporate Park, Manesar, an approximately 1,50,00-sq. ft area available and Eros City Square sector-49 Gurgaon, an approximately 61,000-sq-ft. area available will be in both lease and sell model.



Both Eros Corporate Tower and Eros Corporate Park serve as the commercial hotbed for the major economic activities in the state. Serving some of the world-class companies like Axis Bank, Jetro, Barclays, Subway, IDFC, Indusind Bank etc. With its healthy climate, Eros Corporate Tower and Eros Corporate Park has abundant economic opportunities which made it a preferred location of choice for industrial purposes.

Eros Corporate Avenue and Eros City Square is also a signature landmark for world-class businesses to operate from a globally benchmarked workplace. A combination of innovation and effective collaborative spaces with retail and entertainment avenues within the vicinity were key factors in designing the marquee buildings.

Some of the renowned brands that are successfully running their business are McDonald's, Dominos, Cult Fitness, Barista, Amway etc. It comes with parking slots, cafeterias, lounges, air-conditioned lobbies along with an international fire and safety system, CCTV's, and smart card entries.

For Eros Group, businesses are the heart of an economy, and the spaces they operate from are the soul. Since 8 decades, Eros Group has created stylish offices and smart retail spaces across Delhi NCR thriving business districts. Eros Group pre-fitted top-notch amenities and specifications ensure that their business is ready to lead the race from day one.

Working in an Eros Group Commercial property will mean easy commuting access and a vibrant ecosystem for today's evolving workforce to stay focused and driven. It keeps one ready to build an environment that encourages and empowers business growth.

All the above information was shared by Alakshendra Singh, General Manager, Corporate Communication Eros Group.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

