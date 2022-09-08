ESR appoints Arwade Infrastructure Ltd as the design and build partner for its first Urban Distribution Centre in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/PNN): Arwade Infrastructure Limited, India's pioneer Design & Build Company, is set to add another landmark development to its portfolio by constructing ESR's first Urban Distribution Centre in Delhi. This project will amplify in-city distribution in Delhi with much-needed Grade A infrastructure to support quick commerce activities in densely populated catchment areas of Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Ashok Vihar and Model Town.

ESR chose Arwade Infrastructure Limited as the project's construction partner because of the company's in-depth technical expertise, local land development knowledge, and significant experience in establishing greenfield and complex brownfield projects in line with global safety and quality standards.

At the project's ground-breaking ceremony, Mr Nitin Arwade, Managing Director, Arwade Infrastructure Ltd, said, "We are honoured to be partners to ESR for their first Urban Distribution Centre in India. ESR successfully developed multi-storey logistics facilities and distribution centres in the Asia Pacific region. We wish to implement their international learnings in the Indian market. Adoption of quick commerce significantly increased during the pandemic, and there is an immediate need for compliant infrastructure to support this demand. Our proficient and dedicated team will bring forth best-in-class development expertise. We believe the backbone of our economic growth is quality infrastructure, and we are proud to be a part of India's growth story."



At the occasion, Abhijit Malkani, CEO, ESR India, stated, "We are thrilled to launch our first in-city distribution site in Delhi to support the growing need for Grade A infrastructure in urban areas. India's digital economy has fuelled the rapid growth of quick commerce. However, the availability of compliant facilities within cities remains a challenge. We want to address this gap in the market by developing our first multilevel urban distribution centre in Delhi and soon expand to other key metros."

ESR's Urban Distribution Centre will be IGBC (Indian Green Building Certified) to deliver on ESR's commitment to the environment.

Arwade Infrastructure Limited is an Award-Winning EPC / Design and Build Company setting up Large Industrial / Warehousing Complexes and Institutional Projects across India. The company is a Preferred Partner to many Global and Indian conglomerates setting up Green Field & Complex Brown Field Projects with Global Safety and Quality Standards.

ESR is APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager globally. With USD 140.2 billion in total assets under management (AUM), our fully integrated development and investment management platform extends across key APAC markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia, representing over 95 per cent of GDP in APAC, and includes an expanding presence in Europe and the U.S. We provide a diverse range of real asset investment solutions and New Economy real estate development opportunities across our private funds business, which allow capital partners and customers to capitalize on the most significant secular trends in APAC. ESR is the largest sponsor and manager of REITs in APAC with a total AUM of USD 45 billion. Our purpose - Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future - drives us to manage sustainably and impactfully and we consider the environment and the communities in which we operate as key stakeholders of our business. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. More information is available at www.esr.com and www.in.esr.com.

