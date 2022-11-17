Essae launches Made In India Dual Ultrasonic Sensor-Based Milk Analyzer for Dairy Industry

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bengaluru-based EssaeTeraoka, one of India's leading manufacturers of Electronic weighing scales, Milk Analyzers, Point of sale terminals [POS], and GPS Clock under the brand name Essae, has launched India's first and only Made In India dual ultrasonic sensor Milk Analyzer - Essae MA-825 for the dairy industry.

"The MA-825 is a state-of-the-art machine, industrially designed in Germany, fully engineered and built in India, aesthetically and elegantly styled, and very simple to use. The MA-825 comes with a dual ultrasonic sensor for quick & precise measurement of Fat, SNF, and added water content analysis of milk samples.

Essae's USP is that the ultrasonic sensors used in these analyzers are entirely conceived, engineered, and built-in in India, unlike other players who import these. Another uniqueness of the MA-825 is it analyzes samples and shows results in flat 23 seconds at 30 degree Celsius," said Mr Prabhu Chandran, Managing Director of EssaeTeraoka.



"With the MA-825, there is absolute transparency in how the milk is analyzed, maximizing the help of technology and digitalization. With state-of-the-art technology in play, there are zero sampling errors ensuring farmers are satisfied. Farmers are also made aware they are getting paid as per what is shown," he added.

Further, Essae MA-825 Milk Analysers are on par with the significant advancements in technology and design, cost-efficient, hygienic, and compliant with regulatory recommendations.

Another noteworthy feature of Essae MA-825 is that it can interface with any commercially available DPU & Dairy Software, including selectable data format. Besides calibration and correction records, cleaning with timestamps is available vide memory. The machine also has an automatic cleaning and manual cleaning option. There is 2-layer password protection to ensure there is no tampering of any data whilst past data retrieval and printing of receipts is also made possible.

