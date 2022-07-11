Estate of Wilderness to bring fresh, organic and nutritional products

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Estate of Wilderness today announced the official launch of the brand that brings fresh, near organic and nutritional products like preserves and jams, select fruits, spices, pulses, and pure desi cow ghee to give their customers a memorable experience.

Estate of Wilderness is situated at 6750 feet (above sea level) around 90 kilometres from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Estate of Wilderness sources the produce locally from its own orchards in Himachal Pradesh and from farmers & orchards in and around the area. The team strongly believes in engaging with the local community towards sustainable growth for not only 'Estate of Wilderness' but also the local community by uplifting their way of life and helping them grow. Estate of Wilderness procures its preserves and jams from a charitable trust based out of Kerala, which is dedicated to the rehabilitation & generation of sustainable livelihoods for differently-abled children and young adults of the rural plantation community in Kerala.

"We love to experiment at our orchards by growing produce that we can showcase and present to our customers. We regularly check and recheck recipes before we roll them out. Our unconditional perseverance ensures that the ingredients we use are always top-notch, supporting both local farmers and suppliers, and also sourcing from across the country whenever required.," said Meenakshi Dahiya, Head-Strategic Business Estate of Wilderness.

Apart from the fresh fruits and spices, Estate of Wilderness offers pure Desi Ghee (clarified butter) made from the milk of indigenous Himachali cows.



Estate of Wilderness want its customers to be completely happy with their shopping experience. The products are currently available in Delhi, Gurugram, Rohtak and Noida.

To shop for fresh and organic products, please visit estateofwilderness.in/shop.

Estate of Wilderness grows near organic fruits, vegetables and herbs, in and around their orchards, to bring its customers a choice of fresh and delicious fruits. Among acres of apple orchards, are fragrant patches of various varieties of fruits and spices.

For more information, please visit estateofwilderness.in.

